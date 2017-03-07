Eddie Vedder Announces Summer Tour

While Eddie Vedder won’t be appearing stateside soon (at least to our knowledge), he’ll be putting on a few shows that’ll be worth your time if you feel like traveling.

Vedder recently announced an 11-date European solo tour this summer where he’ll be accompanied by Glen Hansard.

Take a look at the dates below.

Eddie Vedder 2017 Tour Dates:

05/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
05/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
06/03 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/06 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/07 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
06/11 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee
06/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
06/24 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival
06/26 – Sicily, IT @ Teatro Antico di Taormina

