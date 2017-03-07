Blues Breakers Playlist – March 6, 2017

Lurrie Bell was our Artist of the Week and we played some impressive new Blues, too, including Valerie June, Delbert McClinton and Guy Davis. It’s all right here.

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers

March 6, 2017

Artist of the Week: Lurrie Bell

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers airs every Monday from 9p-10p on

WXRT, Chicago’s Finest Rock

WXRT 93.1 Chicago

Visit us at 93XRT.com/Blues

Find me on Facebook as Tom Marker Blues From Chicago

Find me on Twitter @tommarkerblues

TomMarkerBlues@gmail.com

* = new/current release

# = Chicago artist

I’LL BE YOUR 44 – LURRIE BELL – SON OF A GUN This is from an album released in 1984 on Rooster Blues Records by Carey and Lurrie Bell though Carey does not appear on this song. This song was written by Lurrie. Lurrie plays at B.L.U.E.S. on Sunday. #

BAD HAIRCUT – DELBERT McCLINTON – PRICK OF THE LITTER Delbert plays S.P.A.C.E. on Friday night. *

TROUBLES, TROUBLES, TROUBLES – B.B. KING – THE BLUES This is from B’s 1958 release, his second album.

HAVE YOU EVER LOVED A WOMAN – THE SONS OF BLUES – LIVING CHICAGO BLUES, VOLUME III This is a song from the very early days of the Sons Of the Blues when the band didn’t have one headliner but rather two, Lurrie Bell and Billy Branch. 19 year old Lurrie handles the vocals and lead guitar on this track, Billy Branch is on harmonica. Billy and his band will be at FitzGerald’s tomorrow, Tuesday. This record is fropm 1978. #

I CAN’T SHAKE THIS FEELING – LURRIE BELL – CAN’T SHAKE THIS FEELING Lurrie plays at B.L.U.E.S. on Sunday. *#

AS THE YEARS GO PASSING BY – RONNIE EARL – MAXWELL STREET Vocalist is Diane Blue. *

THE DEACON – COREY DENNISON BAND – COREY DENNISON BAND This band plays tonight and Wednesday night at Kingston Mines, then returns to The Mines on Friday and Saturday on a double bill with Larry McCray. *#

SHAKEDOWN – VALERIE JUNE – THE ORDER OF TIME *

THE DEVIL AIN’T GOT NO MUSIC – LURRIE BELL – SON OF A GUN Lurrie plays at B.L.U.E.S. on Sunday. #

MYSTERY – WAYNE BAKER BROOKS – MYSTERY Wayne performs this Friday at Brauerhouse on Rohling Road in Lombard. #

SONNY & BROWNIE’S LAST TRAIN – GUY DAVIS & FABRIZIO POGGI – SONNY AND BROWNIE’S LAST TRAIN Guy on vocals and guitar, Fabrizio on harp. *

Next week’s Artist Of The Week will be Lonnie Brooks