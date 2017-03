When the Cubs are on the road, Wrigley Field will still be put to good use.

Another concert will hit the Friendly Confines this August 12th with an interesting mix of artists set to perform.

Florida Georgia Line, The Backstreet Boys, Nelly, and Chris Lane will be playing Wrigley Field on 8/12.

For more information about the show, click HERE.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram