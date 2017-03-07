GOP Rolls Out Health Plan – News With Mary Dixon

March 7, 2017 8:56 AM By Mary Dixon
The Republican proposal for dismantling the Affordable Care Act scales back insurance subsidies, loosens the rules on health plans for individuals, and limits future federal funding for Medicaid and Planned Parenthood.  It repeals the corresponding tax increases on the wealthy, health insurers, and drug companies. Some Senate Republicans are concerned it will leave millions of Americans without health coverage. The proposal goes to House hearings tomorrow … President Trump’s revised travel ban would restrict visas to travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and suspend the country’s refugee program … Our new Housing Secretary, Ben Carson, is clarifying yesterday’s remarks about African slaves being immigrants. Carson now says he’s aware they’re two entirely different experiences … Suburban congressman Peter Roskam (R-IL6) was defending his avoidance of town hall meetings at the City Club of Chicago … Chance the Rapper has donated $1-million to arts and enrichment programs in the Chicago Public Schools, a few days after what he said were unsuccessful talks with Governor Rauner on the subject … The Bulls lost in Detroit … It was a dark and stormy night, with tornadoes causing damage in Kansas City, Missouri and tornado warnings through central Illinois … It’ll be sunny and breezy today with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

