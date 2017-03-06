What Makes a Classic? Lin’s Bin from March 3.

What makes something a classic?



A classic can be as simple as a kind of behavior that repeats itself until a person is identified with expectations.

There was the time that before playing golf with some clients, I went into the bathroom and squirted sun tan cream all over the front of my shorts.

It looked really bad so I sponged the front of my shorts with a wet wash cloth. That looked even worse. So I grabbed a blow dryer and pointed it at the crucial area.

That’s when a couple of guys walked in the bathroom to see me in front of a mirror with a blow dryer pointed at my crotchal area. This is what you might call, Classic Brehmer. To be expected. But it’s not really classic now, is it?

How does something become a classic? Does the passage of time invest something with classic status? The veneration of age can inspire us to call almost anything classic.

Classical music purports to be a catalog of classic music. And the vintage of a piece of classical music will sometimes call into question its quality of classic.

The phrase classic rock is used so liberally that no judgement is being made about the quality of a song. Under the expansive category of classic rock, it needs to be older and popular.

Classic rock?



Sure.

Classic? Not to me.

We have the freedom to call anything a classic that we want.

A painting or an episode of a TV show.

The ruins of Rome or a movie.

“WHETHER I shall turn out to be the hero of my own life, or whether that station will be held by anybody else, these pages must show.”

David Copperfield by Charles Dickens. Classic.

A classic is a survivor. A classic transcends the winds of change. We see its genius in the timelessness of its appeal. The kind of music that will make someone come forward and say, this changed my life.

And as there are many lives that have been changed by human creation, there are many classics. What is classic? The moments that always make you laugh. The frescoes in an 800 year old cathedral that suspend the taking of air. The music that drowns out the unnecessary distractions.

There is a measure of comfort in our belief that a classic will resist its age.

A classic has nothing to do with truth; but it has something to do with wisdom. The words that manage to echo in the open air.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Yes. Classic.