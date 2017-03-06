The Most Underrated Pizza In Chicago

Sure, deep dish pizza has the claim to fame whenever anyone talks about Chicago pizza. With good reason too, it’s quite tasty!

That being said, I’ve been hooked on a new type (for me at least) of pizza lately that has supplanted deep dish as the pizza I recommend to anyone looking for a classic Chicago pizza.

That my friends is the Italian Beef pizza.

Take one Chicago staple and put it on a thin crust pizza? Yeah, the results are pretty damn good.

Bonus points go to the pizza joints that make their Italian Beef in house.

The best part about the pizza is the juicy, tender taste of the Italian Beef. It doesn’t dry out while baking in the oven and retains the same taste you’d get from a sandwich. Plus, you get an excellent mix of gooey cheese and grease to go along with it.

Here’s an excellent video showing how you can make an Italian Beef pizza at home.

