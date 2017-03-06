THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Kishi Bashi – ‘Can’t Let Go, Juno’

Normally, the song of the week is something that’s brand-spanking new, hot off the presses, but this week we wanted to highlight a track that’s been out in the world for close to six months now. Kishi Bashi released his Sonderlust album back in September of last year and “Juno” is the third track we’ve highlighted on the show. Not only does he create beautiful orchestral pop songs for records of his own, but he recently scored a big-budget snowboarding film by the name of The Fourth Phase, and as a fan of both Kishi Bashi and tearing down mountains in the middle of winter while standing sideways, I can say that they’re quite a match. Hopefully you’re enjoying “Can’t Let Go, Juno” as you’re reading this and when you finish with that one, dig into the rest of this week’s show below. You can see Kishi Bashi perform live at Thalia Hall on April 11. More info here.

10pm

Dude York – “Love Is” (Hardly Art)

Kishi Bashi – “Can’t Let Go, Juno” (Joyful Noise)

Basement – “Promise Everything” (Fueled By Ramen)

(break)

Marika Hackman – “Boyfriend” (Sub Pop)

The Black Angels – “Currency” (Partisan)

Jens Lekman – “Evening Prayer” (Secretly Canadian)

Minus the Bear – “Last Kiss” (Suicide Squeeze)

The xx – “Replica” (Young Turks)

Hippo Campus – “western kids” (Grand Jury)

The Mountain Goats – “Andrew Eldritch Is Moving Back to Leeds” (Merge)

(break)

The Drums – “Blood Under My Belt” (ANTI-)

Ride – “Charm Assault” (Wichita)

Tennis – “Modern Woman” (Mutually Detrimental)

11pm

HEALTH – “EUPHORIA” (Loma Vista/Concord)

Dirty Projectors – “Cool Your Heart (feat. D∆WN)” (Domino)

Pissed Jeans – “The Bar Is Low” (Sub Pop)

(break)

Pixx – “I Bow Down” (4AD)

Mew – “85 Videos” ([PIAS])

JD McPherson – “A Little Respect” (Amazon Music)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Julie’s Place” (Sub Pop)

Thundercat – “Friend Zone” (Brainfeeder)

The Orwells – “Black Francis” (Canvasback/Atlantic)

Jay Som – “1 Billion Dogs” (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Japandroids – “North East South West” (ANTI-)

Parquet Courts – “Captive of the Sun (feat. Bun B)” (Rough Trade)

Priests – “Nothing Feels Natural” (Sister Polygon)

Lana Del Rey – “Love” (Interscope)