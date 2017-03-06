Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, March 5, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

Always a good guest, Brendan Bayliss was gracious enough to swing by Anesthetic last night to help decipher the many elements comprising their latest studio side, Zonkey. I described it as a “mash-up” album but Brendan said it’s all that and more. Zappa‘s “City of Tiny Lights” for example. They drop that in to the mix of “Life During Exodus” (Talking Heads/Bob Marley) just because they can, essentially. And, you know, because it’s Frank. Not to mention the reprise of the riff from Chicago‘s “25 or 6 to 4” that serves as a bridge to “City”. Are Umphrey’s nuts? Was Zappa? You bet! You know what I dig about the best recordings? They continue to surprise with every listen and this morning I’m hearing some stuff on Zonkey I missed even in the boatload of listening I did to the run up to meeting with Brendan. Really, if you dive into even just one track from Zonkey make it the “Life During Exodus”. There’s so much going on in this track. Then again, it segs right into “Can’t Rock My Dream Face” which is also totally a mind f*$k. I love these guys! Brendan Bayliss of UM at the link below. Thanks for listening.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – March 5, 2017 with special guest, Brendan Bayliss of Umphrey’s McGee: ”Can’t Rock My Dream Face”

”Ace of Long Nights”

”Half Delay” (unreleased)

”Strangletage”

”Bittersweet Haj”

