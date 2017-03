Alt-J is gearing up to release their first new album since 2014 when Relaxer is released this June.

The band shared the first single off the record “3WW” today, which you can hear above.

They also announced a string of tour dates with a Chicago date notably absent. They’re playing in Kansas City on Thursday, 8/3 and in Iowa either on 8/4 or 8/5. Afterwards there’s a break until they play Red Rocks in Colorado on Monday, 8/7.

Lollapalooza anyone???

