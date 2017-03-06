FBI Chief Pushes Back At Trump – News With Mary Dixon

The heads of the House and Senate intelligence committees say they’ll look into President Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that President Obama tapped his phones during the election. FBI Director Comey has reportedly asked the Justice Department to publicly rebuke this unprecedented allegation … Trump may issue a new travel ban as soon as today. It would affect most of the same Muslim-majority countries with some changes from the order blocked by several federal judges … Chicago made it almost a week without a homicide. Police are investigating one man’s death and more than 20 other shootings from the weekend … Great Lakes regional mayors are sounding the alarm on the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to funding for restoring and cleaning up the lakes … Northwestern and the U of I men’s basketball teams lost their final games of the regular season … ISU lost to Wichita State for the MVC Championship …. It’ll be cloudy, windy and unseasonably warm today, with temperatures in the low-60s.