5 Artists Who Could Be Playing Lollapalooza 2017

You can almost feel it now: the rumble of Vans and Chuck Taylors around Grant Park, the smell of sunscreen and warm beer, the sound of a massive crowd. Before you know it, August will be here, and in Chicago, that means Lollapalooza. The festivals pulls an estimated one hundred thousand people over the course of the weekend and rocks the city from morning until… the next morning. The hotly speculated lineup won’t be released for another few weeks, but we have a few ideas on who could be performing. Here are 5 potential Lollapalooza 2017 artists:

Muse – Thanks to a tweet from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, it seems clear that Muse will be headlining a night of Lolla. In November, a fan tweeted at Bellamy asking if they would be performing. Bellamy simply replied, “Yeah I think so.” There you have it, folks. However there’s other evidence to support an appearance from the British band. The trio is appearing in a number of summer festivals, include Firefly in Dover, Delaware, Festival D’ete de Quebec, Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts in Montreal, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival. The weekend of Lollapalooza is conveniently open on their tour calendar.

Young The Giant – These guys last played Lollapalooza in 2014, so they’re no strangers to the stage. Young The Giant recently announced a fall tour, with a stop in Louisville on August 2nd and Kansas City on August 5th. It would be pretty easy for them to stop in Chicago for a night in between. Young The Giant’s latest album, Home of the Strange, was released late last year, so they have plenty of new material to share. On that note, supporting Young the Giant on their fall tour are Cold War Kids and Joywave, who could also make an appearance at Lolla. Both supporting acts have new albums out as well.

Lil Yachty – Thanks to a little leak, it’s pretty certain Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty will be on the bill this year. According to a Reddit post, Lil Yachty himself sent the image out via Snapchat, and someone with quick fingers snapped a photo and posted it online. Although blurry, one can still make out “Sunday August 6th Chicago IL SHOW DAY – Lollapalooza // DO NOT ANNOUNCE.”

Spoon – With confirmed tour dates, 10 of those being festival stops, Spoon is a hot contender for the Lollapalooza lineup. On the heels of their newly released Some Hot Thoughts, Spoon is currently on the road in the US, then to the UK in June and back to the States in July. Again, the weekend of Lollapalooza is wide open and would fit nicely between Columbia, Maryland and Hollywood. Event if they have a layover on the way, they could still make an appearance.

Lorde – Just last week, Lorde released her first single since 2013’s album Pure Heroine. Her sophomore record, Melodrama, is promised to be released this summer, but the date has not yet been released. In the meantime, Lorde has confirmed other massive festivals like Governor’s Ball, Coachella and Bonnaroo. Lollapalooza would complete the list, especially since her 2014 performance is still buzzing Grant Park.

Other Possibilities from the rumor mill: The XX, The Chainsmokers, Fleet Foxes, Future Islands, Travis Scott, Arcade Fire, Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean, Alt-J, Chance the Rapper, The Shins