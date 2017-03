Breakfast With The Beatles – March 5, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Eight Days A Week

Ringo – You Bring The Party Down

The Beatles – Come And Get It (Anthology)

Glen Phillips – I’ll Follow The Sun

John – Watching The Wheels (Acoustic)

The Beatles – P.S. I Love You

The Beatles – Yellow Submarine

Devdra Banhart – The Beatles

George – What Is Life

The Beatles – Please Mister Postman

Paul – Biker Like An Icon (Paul Is Live)

John – (Just Like) Starting Over

Laurence Juber – And Your Bird Can Sing

The Beatles – If I Needed Someone

The Beatles – Love Me Do (Alternate Take)

George – Your Love Is Forever

9 AM

The Beatles – Dig A Pony (Naked)

Delbert Mcclinton – Come Together

The Beatles – When I Get Home

The Beatles – I’m Talking About You (Bbc)

Paul & Elvis Costello – My Brave Face (Demo)

Professor Moptop

Grunt – Revolution 9

The Beatles – Wild Honey Pie

The Beatles – Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite

Paul – Here Today

John – Love

The Beatles – Golden Slumbers

The Beatles – Paperback Writer

Paul – Queenie Eye

The Beatles – From Me To You

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – MARCH 5, 2017

RAIN…A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES – TUESDAY, 7:30 PM – STATE FARM CENTER, 1800 S. 1ST ST, CHAMPAIGN

RAIN…A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 PM – THE GRAND THEATER, 401 4TH ST, WAUSAU, WISC

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – JOE’S LIVE, 5441 PARK PLACE, ROSEMONT – 21+ – WITH KASHMIR

SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – STRIKE & SPARE LOUNGE, 811 NORTHERN DR, LOCKPORT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – SATURDAY, 12 NOON – COLLEGE OF DuPAGE’ 425 FAWELL BLVD, GLEN ELLYN – PAUL IS DEAD CLUES – FREE – KID FRIENDLY

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – METROPOLIS PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, 111 W. CAMPBELL ST, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7 PM – CENTENNIAL AUDITORIUM, STERLING HIGH SCHOOL, 1608 4TH AVE, STERLING

NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7 PM – GREEN BAY DISTILLERY, 835 MIKE McCARTHY WAY, ASHWAUBENON (GREEN BAY, WISC (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – MISTER MO’S SPORTS BAR, 7214 W. COLLEGE DR, PALOS HEIGHTS – 21+ (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

RAIN…A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES – SUNDAY, 3 PM – DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER, 221 WALNUT ST, DES MOINES

RAIN…A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES – MARCH 28TH THROUGH APRIL 2ND – ORIENTAL THEATRE, 24 W. RANDOLPH

THE FAB FAUX – SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 8 PM – THE MICHIGAN THEATER, ANN ARBOR, MICH. – ABBEY ROAD IN ITS ENTIRETY – WITH THE HOGSHEAD HORNS & THE CRÈME TANGERINE STRINGS

TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON – 2017 KENNEDY CENTER SPRING GALA – MONDAY, MAY 8TH – KENNEDY CENTER CONCERT HALL, WASHINGTON D.C. WWW.KENNEDY –CENTER.ORG

GARY WEMSTRUP – COURSES ON THE BEATLES – TRITON COLLEGE, MARCH 14 THRU APRIL 4 – GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCH 31, 2017

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

