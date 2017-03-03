Umphrey’s McGee On This Sunday’s Local Anesthetic

Believe me, I don’t invite bands on Local Anesthetic because they sold-out three shows (Riviera and two at the Aragon) over New Year’s nor because they can sell out Red Rocks a couple of times every year, too. Nah, you know me; it’s always about the songs or the latest (really) interesting project. That’s gotta be the mojo. Umphrey’s latest interesting project uses other peoples songs. Zonkey is a mash-up album combining tracks from Bob Marley, Talking Heads, Ted Nugent Beastie Boys, Motorhead (drummer Kris Meyers doing Lemmy PROUD), Eurythmics, Beck, Nirvana and…it’s a lot of fun to listen to. Umphrey’s has shown over their almost twenty year history (first heard on Local Anesthetic in 1998 for crying out loud!) that they’re capable of anything. Not “just about” anything but anything. Period. This Sunday night at 7:30, I’ll be joined by guitarist/vocalists Brendan Bayliss to spin tunes from and talk about Zonkey, the band’s decision to return to Chicago for their New Year’s gigs and, ladies and gentleman, we’ll be spinning a new, sorta complete, track from the next UM album. Can you dig it? Join myself and Brendan Bayliss for a lot of music and fun this week on Local Anesthetic.



Listen To More Episodes Of Local Anesthetic

Connect With Local Anesthetic On Facebook

Submit Your Music