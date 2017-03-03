Trump: Russian Stories A “Total ‘Witch Hunt!'” – News With Mary Dixon

Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov says the scandal over Trump administration members’ contacts with the Russian ambassador looks like a witch hunt. President Trump last night Tweeted the same words, “witch hunt,” as he defended his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, last night. Sessions has recused himself from any investigations into allegations that the Kremlin interfered with the US election … The Indianapolis Star reports Vice President Pence used a private AOL e-mail account for some public business while he was governor of Indiana — and that it was hacked last summer … A Brighton Park Little League coach is charged with sexually assaulting two young cousins who played on his team … The Peoria headquarters of one of Illinois’ largest businesses, Caterpillar, was raided by federal agents yesterday … Chance the Rapper plans to meet with Governor Rauner this morning, to discuss funding for the Chicago Public Schools … The Bulls beat the Warriors … It’ll be sunny and in the low-30s today.