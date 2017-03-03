Here’s What Lady Gaga & Metallica’s Grammy Performance Sounded Like With A Working Microphone

Before the screwup at the Oscars this past weekend, Metallica & Lady Gaga held the title for biggest award show flub of 2017.

While the screwup wasn’t their fault at all (James Hetfield’s mic wasn’t working), it still was not what fans expected when they tuned in to the Grammys.

Today, Lady Gaga shared a video from the dress rehearsal earlier in the day and as you can see, no screw ups! Everything sounded and looked as it was supposed to.

Compare that to what the actual performance sounded like below.

