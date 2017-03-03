Beatles Stuff I Did Not Play Today [Watch]

“At my back I always hear, times winged chariot hurrying near.” No. Not John Lennon. Metaphyscial poet Andrew Marvell. Just a roundabout way of saying, sometimes you run out of time. Here are the Beatles’ covers I would have played if I had the time. And enough money to enjoy a sudden retirement. We are featuring “John, Paul, George, Ringo” today.

William Shatner-Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds. The rich enunciation. The trademark overwrought emotion. It’s all here. Never fails to make me weep. With laughter.

Lol Coxhill-I Am the Walrus. In spite of this, Lol was a well-respected British saxophonist whose material tended towards free jazz. This version starts with adorable schoolchildren and then descends into madness.

Jake Shimabukuro-While My Guitar Gently Weeps. Speaking of weeping, this is beautiful. The definitive ukulele version. As opposed to other ukulele versions.

801 Live-T.N.K. Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera and his former bandmate Brian Eno performed this Beatles cover in concert. Appeals to the burgeoning geek crying to get out of me.

Emmylou Harris-Here, There, Everywhere. Because every list of every thing should include Emmylou Harris.

From the ridiculous to the sublime.

And if you are unfamiliar with the legacy of The Beatles, listen to this summary from 1000 years in the future.

Have a weekend.