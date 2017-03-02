‘The Last Waltz’ Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Tour Featuring Warren Haynes & More

March 2, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: The Last Waltz

The legendary concert film The Last Waltz is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an all-star lineup of musicians touring in tribute to The Band’s farewell concert.

The Last Waltz 40th anniversary lineup features Warren Haynes, Dr. John, Jamey Johnson, Don Was, Terence Higgins, Danny Louis, An All-Star Horn Section Led By Mark Mullins Featuring The Original Horn Arrangements Of Allen Toussaint, And Very Special Guests Cyril Neville, Dave Malone, And Bob Margolin.

The tour will make a stop in Chicago on Sunday, April 9th at the Chicago Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th.

You can find more information about the show and tickets here.

