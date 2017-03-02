Ray Davies, Lorde, Mellencamp – New Noise at Nine. Thursday March 2, 2017

March 2, 2017 10:07 PM By Ryan Arnold

The Kinks’ Ray Davies may not be keen on getting his band back together, but he is keen on paying tribute to American roots music by turning to The Jayhawks to back him on his new record AmericanaReplacements bassist Tommy Stinson started a short-lived project called Bash & Pop shortly after The Replacements broke up – on stage at an XRT Free Fourth of July Show to be precise.  Bash & Pop is back and we played ’em along with new Lorde and a whole lot more on this week’s New Noise at Nine.

Check out the playlist below and pick up the records you dig at a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Don’t forget to let me know what you find!

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

 

Ray Davies – “Poetry
The Orwells – “The Put A Body In The Bayou
Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Hungry Ghost”
John Mellencamp – “Grandview
Foxygen – “Follow The Leader”
Real Estate – “Darling”
Bash & Pop – “On The Rocks
Father John Misty – “Ballad Of The Dying Man”
Bobby Bazini – “C’est La Vie”
Son Volt – “Back Against The Wall
Bastille – “Blame”
Hippo Campus – “Way It Goes”
Lorde – “Green Light”

More from Ryan Arnold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live