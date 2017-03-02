Ray Davies, Lorde, Mellencamp – New Noise at Nine. Thursday March 2, 2017

The Kinks’ Ray Davies may not be keen on getting his band back together, but he is keen on paying tribute to American roots music by turning to The Jayhawks to back him on his new record Americana. Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson started a short-lived project called Bash & Pop shortly after The Replacements broke up – on stage at an XRT Free Fourth of July Show to be precise. Bash & Pop is back and we played ’em along with new Lorde and a whole lot more on this week’s New Noise at Nine.

Check out the playlist below and pick up the records you dig at a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Don’t forget to let me know what you find!

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Ray Davies – “Poetry”

The Orwells – “The Put A Body In The Bayou”

Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Hungry Ghost”

John Mellencamp – “Grandview”

Foxygen – “Follow The Leader”

Real Estate – “Darling”

Bash & Pop – “On The Rocks”

Father John Misty – “Ballad Of The Dying Man”

Bobby Bazini – “C’est La Vie”

Son Volt – “Back Against The Wall”

Bastille – “Blame”

Hippo Campus – “Way It Goes”

Lorde – “Green Light”