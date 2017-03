Lorde made her long-awaited return today with the release of her new song “Green Light”.

The new song comes from her newly announced album Melodrama, due out this summer.

Check out the album artwork below and hear the song “Green Light” above.

Green Light is officially out in the world, and i am so pleased to share with you that this song is the first from my sophomore record, Melodrama. this is the cover, painted by sam mckinniss. welcome to the new world. A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:05am PST

