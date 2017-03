John Mayer announced an additional stop on his The Search for Everything tour with a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 2nd.

You can get the first crack at tickets in the presale beginning Thursday at 10 AM by using the password JM2017 over at Live Nation.

In case you miss out on presale tickets, the general onsale takes place Friday at 10 AM.

