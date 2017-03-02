AG Sessions Met Russian Ambassador During Campaign – News With Mary Dixon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke twice with Russia’s ambassador to the US while he was a senior adviser to the Trump campaign. The Justice Department confirms it; Sessions did not disclose this during confirmation hearings. UPDATE: Sessions now tells NBC he never met with Russian officials to discuss any political campaign. Top Democrats are calling for Sessions to resign; some Republicans – including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz – say Sessions should clarify his testimony, and recuse himself from investigations relating to President Trump’s ties to Russia … The New York Times reports officials in the Obama White House spread information across the government on Russian interference in the US election. Their goal was to make sure it didn’t happen again, and to leave a trail for investigators … A second person has died of injuries from this week’s tornadoes in LaSalle County … Illinois lawmakers are pulling the plug on a budget compromise, and Democrats blame Governor Rauner … Chicago’s Cardinal Cupich is telling priests to not allow immigration agents into churches without a warrant … The Blackhawks beat the Penguins … Northwestern’s men beat Michigan in basketball … The city’s snow trucks are being deployed for the first time this year. We’ll get up to an inch of snow today, with high temperatures in the mid-30s.