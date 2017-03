Jimmy Kimmel Live brought out a living legend to play guitar last night. One problem, he’s not really a familiar name.

Well, if you do a bit of digging you’ll recognize him!

John Mayer came on the show disguised as a musician named Hank “The Hawk” Knutley promoting his new record Knutley In Your Face.

After some hilarious back and forth, Knutley revealed himself to a stunned audience to be John Mayer.

Mayer proceeded to play the track “Still Feel Like Your Man” afterwards. Check it out above!

