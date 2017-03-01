Trump: “Time For Trivial Fights Behind Us” – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump gave Congress a broad outline of his plans for overhauling Obamacare, changing the tax code, restricting immigration and boosting infrastructure spending … UPDATE: Trump today was expected to sign a new travel ban that will exempt Iraq as well as people with visas and green cards, but that’s been delayed. White House officials say they don’t want to distract from the positive reaction to last night’s speech … Attorney General Jeff Sessions says his Justice Department will pull back on federal civil rights probes, like the one that concluded Chicago police engaged in civil rights abuses … At least two people have died in tornadoes and severe thunderstorms across Illinois and the Midwest. One of the deaths was reported in Ottawa in north central Illinois … Chicago’s fourth ward has elected Sophia King to remain as alderman … Mardi Gras is over, and the more contemplative Ash Wednesday begins. Some churches around Chicago will offer worshippers glittery ashes in support of the LGBTQ community … The Bulls lost to the Nuggets … the Blackhawks are bringing back Johnny Oduya … We’re expecting rain and then snow today, with temperatures in the mid-40s.