The Lumineers Donate All Proceeds From Texas Concert To Planned Parenthood

March 1, 2017 12:47 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: The Lumineers

The Lumineers took to the stage at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas with a message to send.

According to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, the band donated all proceeds from the show to Planned Parenthood.

Frontman Wesley Schultz said, “It gets too preachy sometimes when you’re at a show and someone gets on the microphone and they’re all (waves finger). I feel like you’re at school getting yelled at by a teacher.”

“We just felt like, let’s put our money where our mouth is. Let’s stand for something but really go the next extra step,” added drummer Jeremiah Fraites.

In December, Texas cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood.

Schultz has a personal connection with the organization, saying his wife used Planned Parenthood for much of her life for health care purposes and cancer screenings.

