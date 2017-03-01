PHOTO: Double Door Closes Doors For Good

March 1, 2017 10:43 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Chicago, Double Door

The Chicago music community saw the end of an era earlier this month when the Double Door was evicted from its longtime home in Wicker Park.

Last weekend, the club gathered up all of their belongings and moved out. The move reinforced the strained relationship the club had with its former landlord as staff members told Chicagoist they were given less than optimal conditions to get 23 years worth of gear out of the building.

A Double Door staffer told Chicagoist,

“Strauss [Double Door’s landlord] gave us three eight-hour days to clear out, which is not only unfair but also totally unsafe. On the final day he would not let us use the bathrooms in the building—we had to leave and go elsewhere—and we were not allowed to eat or drink in the building.”

With the Double Door officially moved out of its longtime home, take a look at what the venue looks like now.

