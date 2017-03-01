Here’s What Happens When You Text and Drive in the U.K.

Hooray for our friends across the pond who seem to be taking serious measures to curb distracted driving. According to The Telegraph, new legislation in the United Kingdom aims to keep the roads safer by issuing incredibly stiff penalties to drivers that get busted using their devices, um, whilst driving. Newer drivers can lose their license completely if caught using their phones on the road just once, while it appears to take two citations within a three year period for more experienced drivers to lose their license.

As a bike commuter, I can honestly say that as much as the city and groups like the Active Transportation Alliance have done to make biking a more attractive option in the city of Chicago, the fact is that I actually feel less safe on the roads than I did when I started riding full-time around ten years ago and that’s due to the prevalence of smartphones. People (myself included) have a hard time putting those things down, and if we’re gonna issue stiff penalties for drunk driving, we might as well do the same for texting/Facebooking/Tweeting behind the wheel since a lot of research says that not only is it as dangerous, but it might actually be more dangerous than getting behind the wheel after a few drinks.

And speaking of distracted driving, have you seen some of these Uber drivers out there? Yeesh…