Diary of an Overnight DJ: Songs for the Polar Plunge

March 1, 2017 4:56 AM By Emma Mac
Hello Internet,

If there are any meanies out there who would like for me to go jump in a lake, your dreams will soon come true.

This Sunday, Jason Thomas and I will be representing XRT in the Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago. It’s my first time plunging, any advice? Tweet at me, I need help. All I know is that to do something as crazy as jumping in freezing cold Lake Michigan, I’m gonna need some pump up music. Here are a few songs for all the plungers taking part in the fun on Sunday!

Also, if you’d like to support this wonderful cause, you can make a donation and sponsor me here!

“Hang Me Up To Dry” – Cold War Kids

“Cold Women with Warm Hearts” – Magic Slim and the Teardrops

“Ice Cold Ice” – Husker Du

“Cold, Cold, Cold” – Cage the Elephant

“Iceman” – Albert Collins

“Dive” – Nirvana

“Cold Day In The Sun” – Foo Fighters

“She’s So Cold” – Rolling Stones

“Cold As Ice” – Foreigner

See you Sunday!

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.

