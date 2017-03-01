Diary of an Overnight DJ: Songs for the Polar Plunge

Hello Internet,

If there are any meanies out there who would like for me to go jump in a lake, your dreams will soon come true.

This Sunday, Jason Thomas and I will be representing XRT in the Chicago Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago. It’s my first time plunging, any advice? Tweet at me, I need help. All I know is that to do something as crazy as jumping in freezing cold Lake Michigan, I’m gonna need some pump up music. Here are a few songs for all the plungers taking part in the fun on Sunday!

Also, if you’d like to support this wonderful cause, you can make a donation and sponsor me here!

“Hang Me Up To Dry” – Cold War Kids



“Cold Women with Warm Hearts” – Magic Slim and the Teardrops



“Ice Cold Ice” – Husker Du



“Cold, Cold, Cold” – Cage the Elephant



“Iceman” – Albert Collins



“Dive” – Nirvana



“Cold Day In The Sun” – Foo Fighters



“She’s So Cold” – Rolling Stones



“Cold As Ice” – Foreigner



See you Sunday!

