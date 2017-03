He’s no stranger to TV, but David Ross will be taking on a new venture this year.

As a contestant on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars!

Ok @cubs you guys got me into this, now @lindsarnold and I need your support. Check out @dancingabc to see us crush it. We need a team name, comment below with ideas. #DWTS #GMA A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:21am PST

Ross will be partnering with Lindsay Arnold Cusick for the 24th season of the show and will be the first MLB player to appear.

