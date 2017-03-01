Beck Calls New Album Simple, Uplifting, Galvanizing

By Radio.com Staff

Beck will release a new album this spring according to a new interview with The New York Times.

Related: Beck Releases ‘Wow’ Music Video

The Times describes the ten tracks they’ve heard as having a “huge, dance floor-ready exuberance and a whole new sonic range.”

The songs are “simple and uplifting and galvanizing, where the spirit moves you, that kind of feeling,” says Beck. “Those are the hardest.”

“This new record I focused on that feeling. It’s the easiest to fail at. Or to come off on one hand disingenuous, or on the other hand just trite, or, you know, there’s that fine line between platitude and just the truth,” he continued. “And that fine line between making a big commotion and a bunch of movement and just actual unadulterated joy.”