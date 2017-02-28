Montreal’s Osheaga Festival Reveals Lineup – Are These Artists Playing Lollapalooza?

You may think to yourself, “what the heck does a Montreal music festival have to do with Lollapalooza?”

Good question.

Montreal’s Osheaga Festival takes place August 4-6, the same weekend as Lollapalooza. The two festivals have a history of sharing several artists over the weekend. After all, Montreal is just a quick flight from Chicago.

Muse, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Vance Joy, Foster The People, Cage The Elephant, MGMT, Father John Misty, The Shins, Milky Chance, Liam Gallagher, Phantogram, and Hamilton Leithauser are just a few of the many artists scheduled to appear at Osheaga.

While we’re still a few weeks away from the official Lollapalooza lineup announcement, it’s always fun to see who is playing this nearby fest and has the potential to come to Grant Park.

