Father John Misty has a new album coming out this April and is hitting the road to support it.

On May 15th, Father John Misty will be playing an XRT Show at the Chicago Theatre and you can score tickets before anyone else!

Beginning this Thursday at 10 AM, use the password “xrtmisty” on Ticketmaster to get access to tickets in our presale.

