These new titles will help you say goodbye to winter and HELLOOOOO to spring!

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this March:

ARRIVING

March 1:

Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)

Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)

Ignition: Season 1 (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

March 3

Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)

March 4

Safe Haven (2013)

March 5

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 8

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

March 9

Thithi (2015)

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burning Sands—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One More Time: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss’ Daughter (2016)

March 13

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

March 14

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 15

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

March 16

Beau Sejour: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coraline (2009)

March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Pandora—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 18

Come and Find Me (2016)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)

March 20

El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)

March 21

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)

March 23

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)

Welcome to New York (2015)

March 24

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Déjà Vu (2006)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grace and Frankie: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ingobernable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spider (2007)

The Square (2008)

The Most Hated Woman in America—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

March 25

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

March 27

Better Call Saul: Season 2

March 28

Archer: Season 7 (2016)

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)

March 31

13 Reasons Why: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bordertown: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)

Dinotrux: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

FirstBorn (2016)

Five Came Back—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Rosewood: Season 1

The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2

The Discovery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Click HERE to see what's leaving Netflix in March.

