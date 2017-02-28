These new titles will help you say goodbye to winter and HELLOOOOO to spring!
Here’s everything coming to Netflix this March:
ARRIVING
March 1:
Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Chicago (2002)
Deep Run (2015)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)
Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)
Friday After Next (2002)
Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)
Ignition: Season 1 (2013)
Impossible Dreamers (2017)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)
Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Let There Be Light (1946)
Memento (2000)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)
Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)
San Pietro (1945)
Singing with angels (2016)
Sustainable (2016)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
The Craft (1996)
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)
The Negro Soldier (1944)
Thunderbolt (1947)
Tunisian Victory (1944)
March 3
Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)
March 4
Safe Haven (2013)
March 5
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
March 7
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 8
Hands of Stone (2016)
The Waterboy (1998)
March 9
Thithi (2015)
March 10
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Burning Sands—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One More Time: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss’ Daughter (2016)
March 13
Must Love Dogs (2005)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
March 14
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 15
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
Notes on Blindness (2016)
March 16
Beau Sejour: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coraline (2009)
March 17
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)
Pandora—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 18
Come and Find Me (2016)
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)
March 20
El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)
March 21
Ali & Nino (2016)
Another Forever (2016)
Evolution (2015)
Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)
March 23
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)
Welcome to New York (2015)
March 24
Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Déjà Vu (2006)
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grace and Frankie: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ingobernable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spider (2007)
The Square (2008)
The Most Hated Woman in America—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
March 25
The Student Body (2017)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
March 27
Better Call Saul: Season 2
March 28
Archer: Season 7 (2016)
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 30
Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)
March 31
13 Reasons Why: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bordertown: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)
Dinotrux: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
FirstBorn (2016)
Five Came Back—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)
Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Click HERE to see what’s leaving Netflix in March.