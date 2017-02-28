CPS Out On June 1? – News With Mary Dixon

February 28, 2017 9:02 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: anti-Semitism, Chicago Public Schools, EPA, Jewish Community Centers, Mardi Gras, Pentagon, President Trump, SpaceX

Chicago Public Schools may end the school year three weeks early without some extra money from Springfield. CPS chief Forrest Claypool says they’re asking a judge to bar the State of Illinois from sending out all school funds until it sends more to Chicago. Without a favorable ruling, they may end the school year on June first, and cut back summer school programs.  … At least 20 Jewish Community Centers in a dozen states got bomb threats yesterday. They were hoaxes, but synagogues and JCCs around Chicago are on alert. The Anti-Defamation League is among those calling on the Trump administration to take action … Tonight, the president addresses a joint session of Congress on his first budget proposal, which includes more money for defense and cuts for the State Department and domestic programs … Three people have died in a small plane crash in Riverside, California … SpaceX is planning to take two private citizens to the moon and back … They’re celebrating Mardi Gras around the world … including New Orleans, where they’re marking the 160th anniversary of their first Carnival parade … The Cubs and White Sox tied in Arizona. The Bulls host the Nuggets tonight … It’s going to be rainy and stormy today and tonight, with high temperatures around 60.

