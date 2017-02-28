CPS Out On June 1? – News With Mary Dixon

Chicago Public Schools may end the school year three weeks early without some extra money from Springfield. CPS chief Forrest Claypool says they’re asking a judge to bar the State of Illinois from sending out all school funds until it sends more to Chicago. Without a favorable ruling, they may end the school year on June first, and cut back summer school programs. … At least 20 Jewish Community Centers in a dozen states got bomb threats yesterday. They were hoaxes, but synagogues and JCCs around Chicago are on alert. The Anti-Defamation League is among those calling on the Trump administration to take action … Tonight, the president addresses a joint session of Congress on his first budget proposal, which includes more money for defense and cuts for the State Department and domestic programs … Three people have died in a small plane crash in Riverside, California … SpaceX is planning to take two private citizens to the moon and back … They’re celebrating Mardi Gras around the world … including New Orleans, where they’re marking the 160th anniversary of their first Carnival parade … The Cubs and White Sox tied in Arizona. The Bulls host the Nuggets tonight … It’s going to be rainy and stormy today and tonight, with high temperatures around 60.