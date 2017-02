Celebrate the night before Mardi Gras tonight on Blues Breakers with Blues and related stuff from the south of Louisiana and some Mardi Gras party classics, too. 9pm to 10pm CST. Kermit Ruffins, Allen Toussaint, Ernie K Doe, Marcia Ball, and lots more. Let’s party!

