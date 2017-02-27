THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Pissed Jeans – “The Bar Is Low”

Our song of the week takes the honors mostly due to its accompanying music video. Don’t get me wrong, the Allentown, PA band’s track is definitely solid enough for some BIG BEAT airplay, it’s just that when you get a bunch of rock dudes in a gym misusing the equipment and coming up with their own interpretations of how lifts and exercises should be done, it puts it over the top. Plus, their name is fun and it looks good on our homepage.

On to the rest of this week’s show!

10pm

Hoops – “Rules” (Fat Possum)

Young Fathers – “Only God Knows” (Big Dada)

The Orwells – “Black Francis” (Canvasback/Atlantic)

(break)

Kishi Bashi – “Can’t Let Go, Juno” (Joyful Noise)

Priests – “Nothing Feels Natural” (Sister Polygon)

Japandroids – “North East South West” (ANTI-)

Pissed Jeans – “The Bar Is Low” (Sub Pop)

ANOHNI – “Paradise” (Secretly Canadian)

Dude York – “Love Is” (Hardly Art)

JD McPherson – “A Little Respect” (Amazon Music)

(break)

The Black Angels – “Currency” (Partisan)

PWR BTTM – “Big Beautiful Day” (Polyvinyl)

Real Estate – “Darling” (Domino)

The xx – “A Violent Noise” (Young Turks)

11pm

Ride – “Charm Assault” (Wichita)

Jens Lekman – “Evening Prayer” (Secretly Canadian)

Jay Som – “1 Billion Dogs” (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Tennis – “Modern Woman” (Mutually Detrimental)

NE-HI – “Sisters” (Grand Jury)

Dirty Projectors – “Cool Your Heart (feat. D∆WN)” (Domino)

Mew – “85 Videos” ([PIAS])

Mastodon – “Show Yourself” (Warner Bros.)

Little Dragon – “High” (Loma Vista/Concord)

(break)

Parquet Courts – “Captive of the Sun (feat. Bun B)” (Rough Trade)

Thundercat – “Friend Zone” (Brainfeeder)

Hippo Campus – “western kids” (Grand Jury)

Mac DeMarco – “My Old Man” (Captured Tracks)