Oscar’s Surprise Ending – News With Mary Dixon

February 27, 2017 9:38 AM By Mary Dixon
Plot twist at the Oscars: “Moonlight” won Best Picture, after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway initially gave the prize to “La La Land.” PriceWaterhouseCoopers is apologizing for giving them the wrong envelope. “Moonlight” is the first film with an all-black cast to win Best Picture. Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim to win an acting Oscar. Co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, who adapted the screenplay from his play, is a member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Ensemble … President Trump may release his budget proposal as soon as today. It reportedly includes big spending increases for the Pentagon, and deep cuts to the EPA and State Department. He’s looking for new nominees for Navy and Army secretaries; both candidates have dropped out over concerns about divesting their business interests … Police are investigating another act of vandalism at a Jewish cemetery, this time in Philadelphia. Thousands attended a vigil last night near Kansas City for an Indian man shot in a bar by someone who reportedly told him to ‘get out of my country’ before opening fire … Chicago police are investigating more than a dozen shootings from the weekend. At least four people have been killed … There’s an election tomorrow in Illinois – mostly for local office and some referenda. The Blackhawks beat the Blues … the Cubs and White Sox play today in Arizona … Sunny today; temperatures near 50.

