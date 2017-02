LCD Soundsystem, Solange, and A Tribe Called Quest will headline the 2017 Pitchfork Music Festival.

The initial lineup comes today as the festival gears up for its 12th iteration at Union Park.

The festival takes place from July 14-16 with tickets on sale now.

Head over here to find more information about the fest and keep an eye out for the full lineup in the coming weeks.

