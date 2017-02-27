13 Albums You Can’t Miss This Spring

The best thing about winter coming to an end, (besides the Chicago cold ending), is the insane amount of music that’s slotted to release in spring! Insanity is the only way to describe a season where we will get new albums from The Shins, Bob Dylan, Depeche Mode, Spoon, and The Magnetic Fields, (and that’s only some of March)!

Check out the list below of the spring albums you cannot miss, and find out just when they’re being released.

1. Grandaddy – Last Place

March 3rd, 2017 is a big day for many indie music fans, and Grandaddy fans are no exception. They’ll be getting 12 brand new tracks, including the single whose music video you can watch below, “The Way We Won’t,” which stars actor Jason Ritter. Grandaddy reunited 5 years ago, but this new stint of music is the band’s first release in 11 years!

2. The Magnetic Fields – 50 Song Memoir

The album title is not a bluff, the tracklist is 50 songs long, one track for each year lived by singer and chief songwriter Stephin Merritt. 50 Song Memoir will be The Magnetic Fields’ first album since 2012’s Love at the Bottom of The Sea, and will feature a wide range of instrumentation. Listen to the 5 singles already released below, and listen to all 50 songs, when the album is released on March 3rd, 2017.

3. Minus the Bear – VOIDS

Minus The Bear are releasing their first album in 5 years on March 3rd, 2017. Through the 5 years, a lot has changed. The band has gone through both management and label changes. In many ways, VOIDS is poised to be something of a melancholy rebirth for the Seattle natives. Listen to their toe-tap inducing single “Invisible,” off of the upcoming album below.

4. The Shins – Heartworms

That’s right, Albuquerque natives The Shins join the lengthy list of March music releases. James Mercer of The Shins says that the band’s 5th album, Heartworms, will feature Beach Boys-esk Pop, amongst other things you may not expect from their music. The 11-track studio album will be available everywhere March 10th, 2017.

5. Depeche Mode – Spirit

A little band you may have heard of called Depeche Mode will be releasing their 14th album, Spirit worldwide on March 17th, 2017. The Brits have been making music since the 1980s, and clearly, aren’t planning on changing that anytime soon. If the rest of the album is anything like their single below, “Where’s The Revolution,” it will have some overt and/or up-front political themes. Following the mid-March release, the group will be going on a European stadium tour.

6. Spoon – Hot Thoughts

Spoon is back with Matador Records and releasing a new album on March 17th, 2017. Some fans were lucky enough to hear some of the new tracks off of Hot Thoughts live, back in January at a secret show in their hometown of Austin, TX. Not surprisingly, the band also announced a three-night string of gigs in Austin during the week of SXSW 2017. Listen to the title track off the 10 track album below.

7. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Damage and Joy

Though the Jesus and Mary Chain reunited a decade ago after disbanding in 1999, March 24th, 2017 will mark the first studio album release from the band since 1998. Damage and Joy is the Scottish band’s seventh studio album and will feature 14 brand new tracks. It’s been speculated based on the trippy synth-backed single, “Amputation,” that the new album will match their most recent albums, rather than their records from the 80s. Listen to it below.

8. Bob Dylan –Triplicate

Music fans of all ages, all over the globe, are counting down the days until March 31st, 2017, thanks to Bob Dylan. Triplicate is not one album, but three. Each album is individually titled and features 10 American songs reimagined by none other than Mr. Bob Dylan. Triplicate will be Dylan’s 38th studio album and will be released just two months before his 76th birthday. It’ll be pretty damn hard for other musicians to compete with the hype of 30 brand-new recordings from the legendary singer/songwriter, but they sure will try.

9. Mastodon – Emperor of Sand

Alt. Metal rockers Mastodon are releasing their seventh studio album, Emperor of Sand, on March 31st, 2017. The group which hails from Atlanta, last released an album back in 2014, Once More ‘Round the Sun, which was their most commercially successful album to date. Only time will tell if Emperor of Sand will help them rock on with their upward trend of success. You can listen to the intense, guitar-heavy single off the new album, “Sultan’s Curse,” below.

10. Cold War Kids – L.A. Divine

It seems as though Cold War Kids are heating things up with their new album, L.A. Divine, out April 7th, 2017. The 6th studio album release from the Indie Rockers is their first release through Capitol Records and may make way for a creative shift for the group. Listen to their foot-stomping anthem off the new album, “Love is Mystical,” below.

11. The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions

One thing’s for sure, April 7th, 2017 will be a big day for new music. The New Pornographers will return with a full-length 11 track studio album, Whiteout Conditions. The newly released single off of the Vancouver Indie Rocker’s upcoming album, “This Is The World Of The Theatre,” features the lovely Neko Case’s airy vocals and strong harmonies. Listen to the fresh pop track from them below.

12. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

Josh Tillman and his fantastic beard are back again, with the highly anticipated album, Pure Comedy. The title track, which can be heard below, is not shying away from current politics. This sure-to-be outspoken album will also be in stores on April 7th, 2017. You can view the identically titled film Sub Pop Records released to tease the album here.

13. Blondie – Pollinator

Blondie has been making groundbreaking music for decades, and they’re showing no sign of stopping with their new album, Pollinator. The new album will mark 11 studio albums for the group, (not including the4 live albums, 14 compilation albums.) The new wave album can be all yours on May 5th, 2017. In the meantime, listen to “My Monster,” off the new album below.