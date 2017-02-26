Saturday Morning Flashback: 1995 [Playlist]

The musicians of the midwest were well represented in 1995: this week’s show included Wilco, Son Volt, the Freddy Jones Band, John Prine, Poi Dog Pondering, Sonia Dada, Veruca Salt, Urge Overkill, Willy Porter, and the top album on XRT’s annual Listener Poll, Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness from Smashing Pumpkins.
This Week’s Playlist: 1995
-
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Cry Love – John Hiatt
- Who Will Save Your Soul? – Jewel
- 1979 – Smashing Pumpkins
- Dancing Days – Stone Temple Pilots
- Baby Did a Bad, Bad Thing – Chris Isaak
- Planes and Satellites – Sonia Dada
- Give Me One Reason – Tracy Chapman
- Giving It Back – Matthew Sweet
- Ain’t Hurtin’ Nobody – John Prine
- Can’t Get High – Widespread Panic
- Downtown – Neil Young
- 9 am
- Casino Queen – Wilco
- Roll to Me – Del Amitri
- One of Us – Joan Osborne
- Angry Words – Willy Porter
- The World I Know – Collective Soul
- Ants Marching – Dave Matthews Band
- Shu Zulu Za – Poi Dog Pondering
- Rock ‘n Roll Lifestyle – Cake
- Ground on Down – Ben Harper
- 10 am
- Tonight Tonight – Smashing Pumpkins
- Fake Plastic Trees – Radiohead
- I’d Run Away – The Jayhawks
- When I Come Around – Green Day
- Murder Incorporated – Bruce Springsteen
- Cinco de Mayo – Liz Phair
- Name – Goo Goo Dolls
- Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me – U2
- Down by the Water – P.J. Harvey
- Congo Square – Sonny Landreth
- 11 am
- Drown – Son Volt
- Misery – Soul Asylum
- Number One Blind – Veruca Salt
- Last Goodbye – Jeff Buckley
- Waitress – The Freddy Jones Band
- Send Me On My Way – Rusted Root
- A Girl Like You – Edwyn Collins
- Monopoly – Urge Overkill
- Wonderwall – Oasis
- Good – Better Than Ezra
- Talking Seattle Grunge Rock Blues – Todd Snider
- Box Full of Letters – Wilco
