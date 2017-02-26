Saturday Morning Flashback: 1995 [Playlist]

The musicians of the midwest were well represented in 1995: this week’s show included Wilco, Son Volt, the Freddy Jones Band, John Prine, Poi Dog Pondering, Sonia Dada, Veruca Salt, Urge Overkill, Willy Porter, and the top album on XRT’s annual Listener Poll, Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness from Smashing Pumpkins.

