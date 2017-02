Breakfast With The Beatles – February 26, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Old Brown Shoe

The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour (Film Version)

The Beatles – She Loves You (Bbc)

Johnny Cash – In My Life

Paul – Ram On

The Beatles – It’s Only Love

Sting – A Day In The Life

Professor Moptop

Music Legends – Revolution 9

The Beatles – Eleanor Rigby

George & Paul Simon – Homeward Bound

The Beatles – Happiness Is A Warm Gun

John – I’m Stepping Out

The Beatles – Ask Me Why

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Boob Intro)

9 AM

The Beatles – And I Love Her

The Beatles – Mean Mister Mustard (Twickengham)

George – My Sweet Lord

Paul W/Bruce Springsteen – I Saw Her Standing There

Weird Al Yankovic – Pac-Man

The Beatles – I Feel Fine

Fats Domino – Everybody’s Got Something To Hide

Ringo – You’re 16 (Anthology)

The Beatles – Day Tripper

Paul – Oh Woman Oh Why

The Beatles – Little Child

Paul – Coming Up

Traveling Wilburys – Heading For The Light

The Beatles – Hello Goodbye

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – FEBRUARY 28, 2017

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9:15 PM – FITZGERALD’S, 6615 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN – 21+

STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – CHING HUA’S, 1992 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9 PM – BALLYDOYLE’S PUB, 5157 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE – 21+

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – GRAND VICTORIA CASINO, ELGIN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 PM – MOOSE LODGE #799, 925 S. McLEAN BLVD, ELGIN – SOCK HOP, COSTUME PRIZES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 7:30 PM – EVEN FLOW, 302 W. STATE ST, GENEVA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – SATURDAY, 12 NOON, MARCH 11TH = COLLEGE OF DuPAGE – PAUL IS DEAD CLUES – FREE – KID FRIENDLY

RAIN…A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES – MARCH 28TH THROUGH APRIL 2ND – ORIENTAL THEATRE, 24 W. RANDOLPH

THE FAB FAUX – SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 8 PM – THE MICHIGAN THEATER, ANN ARBOR, MICH. – ABBEY ROAD IN ITS ENTIRETY – WITH THE HOGSHEAD HORNS & THE CRÈME TANGERINE STRINGS

TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON – 2017 KENNEDY CENTER SPRING GALA – MONDAY, MAY 8TH – KENNEDY CENTER CONCERT HALL, WASHINGTON D.C. WWW.KENNEDY –CENTER.ORG

GARY WEMSTRUP – COURSES ON THE BEATLES – TRITON COLLEGE, MARCH 14 THRU APRIL 4 – GARY@WENSTRUP.NET

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCH 31, 2017

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM