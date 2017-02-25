Win Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Tickets

February 25, 2017 12:01 AM

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds at Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 10th & 11th.

Here’s how you can win. Listen from 12p-5p this Satruday to get the keyword. Once you hear it, text it to 59393 for your chance to qualify for a pair of tickets.

Can’t text? No problem! Simply enter in the contest keyword below and enter in the short code 59393.

Standard text and data rates apply, we’ll send you a text message confirming entry, alternate means of entry found on 93XRT.com.

Click here for official rules
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live