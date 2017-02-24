Trump Administration To Crack Down On Pot – News With Mary Dixon

The White House is hinting that it will take aim at recreational marijuana laws in eight states and Washington DC. Spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters the Trump administration does not plan to continue the more permissive approach to pot used by the Obama White House … UPDATE: President Trump is blaming the FBI for failing to stop leaks to the media, which he’s Tweeting the Bureau should,”FIND NOW.” It follows reports that Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, asked the FBI to refute stories that top Trump associates had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence agents during the presidential campaign … Trump was tweeting again about shootings in Chicago – saying the city needs help. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson tells the Sun Times that the federal government has yet to respond to Mayor Emanuel’s request for support from Washington … Illinois” largest public employee union has authorized a strike. AFSCME leaders say it’s a sign that Governor Rauner should begin negotiations again; Rauner says the union needs to take his latest offer … The Blackhawks beat the Coyotes … the Bulls are sending Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to Oklahoma … Rainy and mid-50s today; snow and cold in the forecast tonight and tomorrow.