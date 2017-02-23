This Week On XRT: Programming Highlights

THURSDAY

NEW MUSIC THURSDAY: Depeche Mode returns with a new album and we’re happy to share the first single. New Cold War Kids does not disappoint and we hope you like it. The first song released from The Shins upcoming album is a stunner with a great message to boot. Indie rockers, Future Islands, return with a new album. We’ll introduce you to Mac DeMarco, if you’re not already familiar. We’ll dig deeper in to the new Kings of Leon album. Father John Misty has new material out and we’re already looking forward to a tour. So much more. Lots of new music throughout the day!

NEW NOISE AT NINE with Ryan Arnold: The week’s best new recordings, including exclusive previews of forthcoming albums. (9-10pm)

FRIDAY

FRIDAY DOUBLE FEATURE: Bruce Springsteen & Coldplay!

SATURDAY

SATURDAY MORNING FLASHBACK with Wendy Rice: 1995 (8am-Noon)

SUNDAY

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES with Terri Hemmert (8-10am).

LOCAL ANESTHETIC with Richard Milne: Profile of New Chicago Music (7:30-8pm)

SUNDAY NIGHT CONCERT: The Lumineers’ Studio X

MONDAY

LIN’S BIN with Lin Brehmer (7:15am & 6:15pm)

BLUES BREAKERS with Tom Marker: (9-10PM)

THE BIG BEAT with Jason Thomas (10pm-12MID)

TUESDAY

GOIN’ TO THE SHOW WITH JUST A REGULAR GUY: (7:45am & 6:15pm)

