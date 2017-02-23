The New Frontier – News With Mary Dixon

Seven Earth-sized planets are orbiting a dwarf star known as Trappist-1 about 235-trillion years from here. NASA scientists say that’s cosmically close, and one of those exoplanets might have liquid water and sustain life … Chicago police say yesterday was the deadliest of the year to date – with 13 people shot and seven of them killed … The Green Line is running normally, after a fatal car crash into a support pillar on the West Side … Nine protesters have been arrested after refusing to leave their camp at the Dakota Access oil pipeline site … Protesters gathered at the White House last night … after the Trump administration reversed the Obama-era guidelines on bathroom and locker room use by transgender students … Mexican leaders are pushing back against Trump’s order to deport undocumented persons who are not from Mexico to Mexico … The Blackhawks host the Coyotes tonight … We’ll have some patchy fog this morning, and then partly sunny skies and temperatures falling into the upper-40s.