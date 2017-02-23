New Music Thursday Debut: The Orwells

Today on new Music Thursday, I gave the first XRT spin to a song from The Orwells new album, Terrible Human Beings that just came out last week. The album is 13 songs of the finest rock ever to come out of Elmhurst. You can hear a little Pixies dust in some of the songs and even boasts one called Black Francis.

The song we played is the lead track, They Put A Body In The Bayou and below is the video that in these highly charged political times is very relevant and a warning to all office holders: Don’t hire The Orwells as security.