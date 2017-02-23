Arcade Fire, The Orwells, Real Estate – New Noise at Nine. Thursday February 23, 2017

February 23, 2017 10:00 PM By Ryan Arnold

A killer set of tunes to make up this week’s show. Check out the playlist below and, if you dig what you hear on New Noise at Nine, buy some music from the artists and from local, independent, and family-owned music stores around town.

Your pal,
Ryan A.

The Orwells – “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Hungry Ghost”

Sjowgren – “Seventeen”

Father John Misty – “Ballad Of The Dying Man”

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – “In A Black Out”

Bobby Bazini – “C’est La Vie”

Future Islands – “Ran”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Lo Moon – “Loveless”

Arcade Fire featuring Mavis Staples – “I Give You Power”

Real Estate – “Darling”

Hippo Campus – “Way It Goes”

The Japanese House – “Face Like Thunder”

