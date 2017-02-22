Want More Music From Ted Leo? Help Fund His Kickstarter…

If his Kickstarter is any indication, we will soon have a new album from Ted Leo.

Yes, that’s right, Kickstarter. The man’s doing his record his way — no labels.

“My relationship with Matador ended, and I say this not in any braggadocious way…” Leo told The A.V. Club. “… I have some friends who work at Kickstarter who were able to explain to me some ways in which they thought that their system could benefit me at this point in my life and career. And when I started really thinking about it, I realized I don’t really need a label right now…”

Read Leo’s full interview with The A.V. Club here.

Leo’s goal: $85,000. He surpassed the halfway point earlier this afternoon and will likely surpass that goal soon.

It’s been seven years since Leo’s recorded an album with The Pharmacists. In that time, he’s released music and toured with Aimee Mann under the name The Both and lent his talents to a surprising number of podcasts and comedy shows — the guy’s got a lot of friends in comedy.

“I probably had enough songs to complete an album a good five years ago, but a number of things – personal and financial – prevented me from doing it,” Leo wrote on Kickstarter.

Apparently the time is now right. The new record will be composed of some of those old songs that have yet to find a home and still feel fresh (you may have seen one or two of ’em performed live), along with some brand spankin’ new ones.

Leo won’t go it alone. Chris Wilson will be back on drums, Jean Grae helps harmonize and there will even be some saxophone on the album thanks to Adrienne Berry. Aimee Mann, Jonathan Coulton, Rachel Licthman and more all lend a hand in some way or another.

Anyway, if new Ted Leo is something that sounds cool to you, go donate to his Kickstarter here.