Deportations Coming – News With Mary Dixon

Chicago Public Schools officials are telling principals to keep immigration agents outside, unless they have a criminal warrant. They’re reacting to President Trump’s direction to step up the deportations of undocumented persons, even those who haven’t committed serious crimes … Convicted murderer Drew Peterson is in a federal prison in Indiana. It’s not clear why he’s been transferred from Illinois state custody … A federal judge has stopped Texas state officials from defunding Planned Parenthood … A federal appeals court is upholding Maryland’s ban on military-style assault rifles … NASA is set to release new findings on exo-planets orbiting stars beyond our sun … while a group of scientists is trying to redefine planets to restore Pluto’s status … The Blackhawks won in Minnesota. The Bears are looking to trade Jay Cutler … There’s a dense fog advisory until nine this morning, and then temperatures are going up to the low-70s.