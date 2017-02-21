Trump’s New Immigration Order Expected Soon – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump may release a new executive order on immigration and refugees as soon as today. CBS News reports the Department of Homeland Security document preserves the DACA program for undocumented persons brought here as children, and re-imposes restrictions on the same seven Muslim-majority countries as the previous ban blocked by federal judges. This time, green card holders would be exempted … The Hyde Park Jewish Community Center was among at least ten JCC’s getting bogus bomb threats yesterday. Near Saint Louis, police are investigating the vandalism of more than a hundred headstones at a Jewish cemetery … Parents at New Trier High School voiced their opinions on a planned civil rights seminar – some complain it lacks conservative voices … Trump’s new national security adviser is Army Lt General H.R. McMaster … The Red Crescent reports scores of African migrants have drowned off the shore of Libya … The Blackhawks play tonight in Minnesota … We set heat records for February over the holiday weekend. We’re expecting rain early today, and warm temperatures later with highs in the mid-60s.