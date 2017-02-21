This Week’s Giveaways

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.
Win Tickets to the Sturgill Simpson!
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Sturgill Simpson!
Win Tickets to see Dispatch with special guests Guster!
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dispatch with special guests Guster!
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bob Mould!
93XRT Big Beat Show: Jens Lekman
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jens Lekman in a 93XRT Big Beat show!
Win Tickets to See Magpie Salute!
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Magpie salute!
Win Tickets to See Rusted Root!
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Rusted Root!